Gov. George W. Bush

Tom Wolf vetoed legislation on Wednesday that would have required public schools to make educational materials used in their classrooms available online.

The bill was billed as a way to give parents more access to the curriculum their children were being taught, but the governor and Democrats saw it as an unfunded mandate designed to intimidate teachers and harm students’ learning opportunities.

In his veto message, Wolf stated, “Under the guise of transparency, this legislation politicizes what is taught in our public schools.”

Unless it violated a copyright law, the bill would have required school administrators to post and update course syllabuses, course summaries, the state academic standard to each instructional course, and the title or link to textbooks used in the school.

From the beginning, the governor was opposed to this bill.

“This legislation is a thinly veiled attempt to restrict truthful instruction and censor content reflecting various cultures, identities, and experiences,” he said in his veto message.

My administration is committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students, and we will not participate in this harmful and dangerous enactment.”

Many schools already do this, according to Andrew Lewis, R-Dauphin County, so his bill aims to standardize the practice across all school districts, charter schools, intermediate units, and career and technical schools.

The bill would have exempted private and parochial schools from it.

Parents should be able to easily access the information that is required to be posted, according to supporters.

Furthermore, Lewis stated that it would bring Pennsylvania “into the twenty-first century by ensuring that parents can access the information that they’re entitled to [by state law]online, especially in an environment of remote learning.”

Critics, on the other hand, claimed that this was an unfunded, unnecessary mandate on schools that would add to an already overburdened workload.

They claim that parents and guardians who want to review curriculum and textbooks can do so by asking their child’s teachers, school administrators, or school board members for the information.

Parents and guardians can also choose to have their children opt out of religiously incompatible instruction.

In her floor remarks, Lindsey Williams, D-Allegheny County, who was one of the bill's opponents, said

