Government experts lay out plans for tough new points-based immigration system

Britain’s £30,000 minimum salary threshold for migrants with firm job offers should be slashed by £4,400 after Brexit to address staff shortages of teachers and NHS staff, an independent report said today.

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) outlined a package of measures it said would help cut inflows to the UK and reduce pressure on the health service and schools.

It included an Australian-style points-based system, but said it should only be applied to the brightest and best migrants who want to come to the UK without a firm job offer, to create a pool of ‘talented individuals’.

It also suggested reducing the base salary to £25,400 for skilled workers with firm offers of jobs in key sectors, to address shortages that may emerge after Brexit but pay under the current £30,000 limit.

It said its proposals to replace EU freedom of movement could slow the growth in the UK population and make individuals slightly better off.

But it said it would also see the economy grow more slowly than if freedom of movement was retained.

Boris Johnson has pledged to introduce a points-based system modelled on that used in Australia, where applicants are given a personal score based on their skills and age.

The blueprint should come into force once the Brexit transition period ends in December, at which points EU citizens will be subject to the same restrictions as the rest of the world.

The report, which was commissioned by the Government last year, does not bind the Government and it is free to adopt or ignore its recommendations as it sees fit.

A Number 10 spokesman said: ‘The Government will introduce a firmer and fairer points-based immigration system from 2021 that welcomes talent from around the world while reducing low-skilled migrants and bringing overall numbers down.

‘We will carefully consider the report before setting out further details on the new system.’

It urged the government to make a final decision soon to allow firms time to prepare to implement the new system in January next year.

MAC chairman Professor Alan Manning said: ‘The Government has to have soundbites to summarise their immigration policy.

‘But there has to come a point where we say ‘how are we going to translate that into rules?’… Our recommendations are likely to reduce further growth of the UK population and economy compared to freedom of movement, by using skill and salary thresholds.

‘We estimate very small increases in GDP per capita and productivity, slightly improved public finances, slightly reduced pressure on the NHS, schools and on social housing, though slightly increased pressure on social care.

‘No perfect system exists and there are unavoidable, difficult trade-offs.

‘The largest impacts will be in low wage sectors and the Government needs to be clear about its plans for lower-skilled migration.

‘The Government should ensure that the mistakes of previous UK points-based systems are not repeated.’

Prof Manning said salary thresholds were important.

‘They prevent undercutting in the labour market, ensuring employers are not hiring migrants simply because they are cheaper,’ he said.

The news comes after the Prime Minister announced that top scientists, researchers and mathematicians will be given fast-tracked entry to the UK from next month.

Meanwhile, most Britons think nurses, doctors and dentists should score highly under a points-based immigration system to get a UK visa, according to a poll carried out for think tank British Future.

Some 2,305 British adults including 427 people from Scotland, were quizzed between January 10 and 13 on their thoughts about the post-Brexit immigration system plans.

The report suggests that its recommendations would hit London the hardest, because of its higher immigrant population. But it rejects varied regional salary thresholds because it would be ‘too complex’ and risked labelling some areas ‘low wage’ and adding to current problems.

However, it suggests special consideration could be given to Northern Ireland because of its land border with the EU.

Teachers and skilled NHS workers ‘would continue to benefit from lower salary thresholds’.

But a higher threshold should be kept for higher paid occupations, the report also recommends.

The report, A Points-Based System and Salary Thresholds for Immigration, suggest creating a talent pool of highly skilled workers interested in coming to the UK.

They come under the Tier One level for ‘exceptional talent’.

It recommend a ‘monthly draw’ from the pool, with those selected invited to make a full application to come to Britain.

Among the criteria for points would be age, the level and quality of qualifications, whether they are seeking work in a priority area like science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem), and whether they have previously studied in the UK.

The Tier Two visa scheme for people with job offers should remain largely the same.

On lowering the salary threshold, the report says the £25,400 level ‘strikes a reasonable balance’ but admits ‘there are trade-offs’.

‘For example, a government very concerned about the impact of the new immigration system on low-wage sectors might want to use a salary threshold lower than the general threshold.

For some public sector occupations in the NHS and schools, we recommend using national pay scales as the relevant salary threshold.’

The British Chamber of Commerce’s head of people policy, Jane Gratton, said: ‘While a reduction in the salary threshold is welcome and the list of eligible jobs has been expanded, it is disappointing that recommendations did not take account of regional salary differences.

‘This risks limiting access to skills for companies in regions and nations across the UK.

‘The MAC has also backed our call for a points-based route for skilled workers to enter the UK without a job offer.

‘Businesses should be consulted on how points are awarded to ensure the economy has the right skills at the right time.

‘While companies are investing more in homegrown skills, they will continue to need access to migrant skills at all levels for the foreseeable future.

‘At a time of critical skills shortages, the government must be clear about its plans and allow businesses ample time to adapt.’