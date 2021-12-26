Government faces another ’embarrassment’ as workers are unaware that the minimum retirement age is changing.

Workers are unaware that the minimum retirement age is changing, causing the government further embarrassment.

‘Many people who want to get benefits as soon as possible may be surprised to learn that they’ll have to wait.’

I can reveal that the government is facing yet another pension communications disaster, as large swaths of the population may be unaware of changes to when they can withdraw their private pensions.

Because of rising life expectancy, the normal minimum pension age (NMPA) will rise from 55 to 57 in April 2028, but according to research from the Pensions Management Institute (PMI), many working-age people are completely unaware.

Ministers are at risk of being chastised once more for failing to effectively communicate pension changes to the general public.

A watchdog found flaws in the government’s communication of changes to the state pension age for women born in the 1950s in July.

Many claim they learned about the change in their state pension age from 60 to 65 years too late, causing them financial and emotional hardship.

Workers in their mid-to-late forties are the most likely to be affected by the NMPA change.

82% of them are unaware of the impending increase, and 78% believe the government should have communicated the policy change more effectively.

The research is “worrying,” according to PMI president Lesley Alexander, who believes the government “has failed to make the general public aware of a significant change in pension policy.”

“This comes just six months after the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) found the [Department for Work and Pensions] guilty of maladministration for failing to give adequate notice of the change in state pension age for women born in the 1950s.”

Many people who expect to get benefits right away may be surprised to learn that they will have to wait.

Another embarrassment is very likely.”

According to the PMI, nearly 40% of working people between the ages of 40 and 49 believe they will be impacted by the NMPA increase, while a quarter are unsure.

Only 4% of people were aware of the NMPA.

Unless you’re sick or have a protected pension age, the NMPA is the earliest age at which you can access your workplace or personal pension.

Raising the age limit to.

