Government forces free 34 from Taliban detainment, kill 6 militants in Afghan province

KABUL, March 3 (Xinhua) — Afghanistan’s government forces freed 34 people from a Taliban prison and killed six militants in a special operation overnight in the western province Herat, the military confirmed on Wednesday.

“The special operation was launched in Korucha locality, Adraskan district of Herat. A clash took place after arrival of security forces and six armed militants were killed,” Afghan National Army Special Operations Corps said in a statement.

The freed people were 11 army soldiers, eight policemen, three Afghan Air Force personnel, five local workers and seven government employees.

The Taliban outfit hasn’t commented on the report so far. Enditem