Government forces kill 4 Naxals in central India

NEW DELHI, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Four Naxals were killed Wednesday in a fierce gunfight with government forces in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said.

The gunfight broke out inside the forest area of Jagargund in Sukma district, about 500 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

“Today four Naxals were killed in a gunfight inside Jagargund forest,” a police official said. “The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) start search operation on the intelligence information.”

The government forces have not suffered any casualty in the stand-off.

Police said the search operation was underway in the area.

Currently, Naxals are active across the central and eastern parts of India.

India’s former prime minister Manmohan Singh once termed the Naxalite movement as India’s “greatest internal security challenge”.

New Delhi has deployed several companies of its paramilitary forces to take on Naxals in their strongholds.

The insurgency reportedly has claimed hundreds of lives besides rendering thousands of poor inhabitants homeless. Enditem