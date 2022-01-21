Failure to postpone the Covid vaccine mandate for NHS workers is an ‘act of self-sabotage,’ according to leaders.

The Royal College of Nursing’s president told me that the government should put off making Covid vaccines mandatory for all NHS workers because data shows it will ‘backfire.’

Leading doctors have warned that failing to postpone the mandatory vaccine deadline for healthcare workers could jeopardize patient safety by forcing thousands of valuable NHS workers out of the workforce.

Staff being fired for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and thus exacerbating workforce shortages would be an “act of self-sabotage,” they said, after an analysis of NHS data revealed that over 80,000 people are still unvaccinated.

“Nothing is more important to a nurse than providing safe care to their patients.

“Right now, our members are telling me they can’t always do that,” said Pat Cullen, the Royal College of Nursing’s general secretary and chief executive.

“We’re urging the government to recognize this danger and postpone a move that, by its own calculations, is likely to backfire.”

It would be an act of self-sabotage to fire valuable nursing staff during this crisis.”

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers and deputy chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said his local leaders would “rather lose as few people as possible” but understood their role in carrying out the Government’s policy.

“It might [have an impact]in some places, but not in others,” he explained, “because suddenly it becomes harder or more expensive to cover a shift.”

“In order to cover services, you’ll have to move other people around.”

Or, alternatively, you suddenly discover you have less capacity and your waiting times increase.”

The “worst-case scenario,” he said, is that hospitals are unable to provide adequate care and that “alternative arrangements” must be made.

“The decision has been made by the government.

It isn’t particularly controversial in and of itself… When we responded to the consultation, we said give us more time to enforce this because doing so at this time of year is extremely time consuming for managers,” Mr Mortimer explained.

“That’s 100 hours of meetings, that’s a lot of managers, that’s a lot of trade union time,” he added.

Some employees who refuse to be stabbed may be reassigned to jobs that do not require them to be stabbed.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Failing to delay Covid vaccine mandate for NHS workers is ‘act of self-sabotage’ for Government, say leaders