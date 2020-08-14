Government must be ready to take whatever steps to help Britons scrambling to get home

THE decision to remove previously safe countries, including France, from the travel “green list” will be a bitter blow for hundreds of thousands of holiday-makers who suddenly face quarantine on their return.

Many yet to head abroad will now find their plans for a hard-earned break thrown into complete chaos.

For families due home in the next few hours, the news at least comes in time for them to complete their isolation before the new school year.

But tens of thousands of others will now be left scrambling to get home from Britons’ second most popular holiday destination, with reduced flights and Channel crossings fully booked.

The Government must be ready to take whatever steps it can to help people get back safely.

It is true that destinations where infection rates have been rising had been well-flagged, and the Government is right to respond to the threat.

But that doesn’t make the decision any easier to swallow for those affected.

AMID the predictable chaos of yesterday’s A-level results there was some joy for the record number of students gaining A and A* grades and for the increased number going to university.

We congratulate them all.

The anxious wait, however, goes on for thousands of young people who face the uncertainty of an appeals process the Government has not yet even finalised.

Months of lost schooling has already widened the gulf between rich kids and the most disadvantaged.

Yesterday’s results show the poorest children suffered the biggest downgrades by moderators.

Teachers may have been over-generous with their predictions but bright, hard-working pupils from less wealthy backgrounds should not be penalised for their schools’ past performance. The appeals process has to work for them.

We have sympathy for the Government, for whom dealing with the Covid crisis has been an examination they never studied for.

But this is a test they simply must pass.

GET in there!

The return of football since mid-June has been an absolute joy, with no shortage of excitement on the pitch, but something has definitely been missing.

That something is the crowd.

Supporters are the lifeblood of the game so it’s great news that stadiums could see a return of fans for the new season, albeit at a quarter of capacity.

It’s just a shame they might not be allowed to sing, whether they’re winning or not.

