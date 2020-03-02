Government outlines coronavirus `battle plan´ as UK…

The Government has outlined a new “battle plan” to respond to the spread of coronavirus after three new cases were identified in the UK, including a staff member at a school.

Every department will have a ministerial lead on the virus while a cross-Whitehall “war room” is being set up to roll out an enhanced public information campaign, the Department of Health and Social Care announced.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he is still hopeful of containing Covid-19 as he detailed the new approach to pandemic preparation on Sunday.

“The plan is very clear,” he told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme.

“Firstly, (it is) to contain this virus. That’s the stage we’re in now, we hope that we can succeed in doing that.”

Mr Hancock said the long-term strategy for ensuring Covid-19 was contained was attempting to delay its “peak” until the summer, as the virus will not spread so easily in warmer weather.

If the outbreak worsens, the next phase of the Government’s plans could include encouraging people to work from home and an “emergency registration” of retired health professionals.

Mr Hancock added the NHS was ready to deal with further cases of coronavirus, with more than 5,000 emergency critical care beds available.

Other measures include an increase in the number of emergency meetings by the Government.

Boris Johnson has come under fire for failing to lead a Cobra contingencies committee on the outbreak until Monday.

Three more patients in England tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, while the Republic of Ireland reported its first patient – bringing the total number of cases in the British Isles to 24.

One of those confirmed was a staff member at an infant school in Berkshire.

In an email, Willow Bank Infant School headteacher Michelle Masters urged parents to “remain calm and follow the recommended hygiene procedures”.

“The school will be shut for some days to allow for a deep clean and to ensure that the risk of infection remain(s) low,” Ms Masters said.

Health officials are also tracing anyone who had close contact with the other two latest cases – a resident in the Cotswolds area of Gloucestershire, and another in Hertfordshire.

Two of the patients had recently travelled back from Italy while the other had returned from Asia, Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said.

A pub in Haslemere, Surrey, has been closed until further notice for deep cleaning after a customer “tested positive for coronavirus”.

The Prince Of Wales – Nick & Becky

A patient in the county was confirmed as the first to catch the illness within the UK on Friday.

The landlords of the Prince of Wales pub said on Facebook that they had no symptoms of the virus and that it was a “precautionary measure only”.

It came as Donald Trump banned travel to Iran after America reported its first death from the virus.

The US president added that he was considering additional restrictions, including closing the border with Mexico in response to the outbreak.

Elsewhere, the husband of British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe believes she has contracted coronavirus at the prison where she is being held.

Richard Ratcliffe said his wife has repeatedly asked to be tested for the virus at the Evin prison in Tehran after suffering from a “strange cold”.

Although there are currently no confirmed cases at the prison, Covid-19 has spread rapidly across Iran – with at least 43 dead amid 593 patients identified.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has called on the Iranian government to “immediately allow” health professionals into the prison to assess British-Iranian dual nationals.

Holiday operator Tui said on Saturday evening it would be making arrangements for Britons at a coronavirus-stricken hotel in Tenerife who test negative to return to the UK.

Around 160 Britons were among hundreds of guests put into quarantine at the four-star H10 Costa Adeje Palace after at least four holidaymakers were diagnosed with Covid-19.

Spanish authorities have since said the risk of infection for any Britons staying at the hotel was low, although Public Health England (PHE) advised anyone travelling back to self-isolate until March 10.

It comes amid reports that a fifth man at the hotel has tested positive for coronavirus.

As of 9am on Saturday, more than 10,000 people in the UK had been tested for coronavirus.

The number of people sickened by the virus has climbed to more than 86,000 globally and there have been more than 2,900 deaths, most of them in China.