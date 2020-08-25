Government Says Tech Tax on US Giants Remains in Place

Rumours within the technology and taxation worlds had it that the digital services tax – a way of getting money out of the UK-facing elements of the US tech behemoths – may have been axed before it could even file away any decent returns, but the government’s now insisting there is no plan to do away with it so soon after its long awaited launch.

Two reasons were floated for the possible abandonment of the DST idea; it doesn’t raise a huge amount of money in global terms, bringing in only around an additional £500m per year; plus of course there’s the unofficial reasoning that it may make the horrifying Trump machinery angry with the UK and could encourage the man himself to write “NO” in marker pen across our requests for a UK-US trade deal.

Both reasons have been dismissed by a spokesperson within the finance ministry, though, who told reporters that the 2 per cent levy on the internet kingpins is still in force; albeit now more explicitly tagged “temporary” to avoid offending the US too much. The statement explained: “We’ve been clear it’s a temporary tax that will be removed once an appropriate global solution is in place – and we continue to work with our international partners to reach that goal.” [Reuters]