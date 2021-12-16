Government scientist warns that Covid restrictions to combat the Omicron variant could last until February.

Government scientist warns that restrictions on Covid to combat the Omicron variant could last until February.

Dr Susan Hopkins, the chief medical adviser for the UK Health Security Agency, has warned that the public should brace themselves for a difficult month ahead, with measures in place for the next four to eight weeks.

According to a leading government scientist, restrictions to stop the incoming Omicron wave may have to be in place until the middle of February.

The public must prepare for “a very difficult four weeks ahead,” according to Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for the UK Health Security Agency, due to the sheer volume of Omicron cases, which will affect people’s ability to work and go to school, as well as fuel hospital admissions.

Dr Hopkins believes that the time it takes for Omicron cases to double, which was previously estimated to be every two to three days, is shortening rather than lengthening.

According to UKHSA modeling, there could be as many as 200,000 Omicron infections per day in the UK.

Because PCR tests are in such high demand, with supplies running out across the UK by Tuesday lunchtime, the government may limit them to hospital patients, care homes, and high-risk clusters, and ask all confirmed case contacts to take lateral flow tests only, even if they test positive, according to Dr Hopkins.

“I would expect we are going to need some level of restrictions in place for the next four to eight weeks,” Dr Hopkins told MPs on the Commons science committee, citing modeling from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Despite early data from South Africa suggesting that Omicron may cause disease that is 29% less severe than Delta, the expert said that the large number of cases would still result in thousands of people being admitted to hospitals and widespread disruption of daily life.

“We would hope that high uptake [of booster jabs]will make the severity of this less than we’ve seen in previous waves,” Dr Hopkins told the committee, “but we’ve had our concerns with the large volume of individuals who are being infected every day in the population, that we’re going to have a very difficult for weeks ahead with cases in the community, which will of course cause individuals to stay off work.”

