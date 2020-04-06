Government to Enlist Social Media Platforms to ‘Hammer Home’ Message That 5G Isn’t Dangerous

In case you didn’t hear, a contingent of people worried that 5G poses more of a threat than the existing spectrum they happily expose their ‘nads to on the reg, are getting more violent with their protests.

Just so we’re all on the same page here, the International Commission on Non‐Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) – whose job it is to analyse radio frequencies for health risks – has assured everyone that 5G is not a health risk. The organisation set the standards for EMF exposure in the late 90s and has admitted that the radio frequencies 5G uses “were not anticipated in 1998,” but lucky for us all, it updated its 5G guidelines last month. The verdict? We’ll all be just fine.

Groups like Electrosensitivity UK are beating the ‘5G is dangerous’ drum, and ran an ad last year claiming that exposure can lead to cancer, depression, reduced fertility in men, and various other ailments. The ASA received complaints about it, so dug into the matter itself. The ad stated the belief that the WHO factsheet on “Electromagnetic fields and public health: mobile phones” is inaccurate, so the ASA took that on board but said the available evidence from WHO and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) formed the basis of the report and it “fell short of being conclusive that exposure to all radio frequency radiation, of which mobile signals were a part, might cause cancer in humans.”

Exposure measurements near publicly accessible locations near base stations is within the guidelines, and the ASA added that the materials Electrosensitivity UK presented “were not adequate because they concerned animal experiments.” Somewhat embarrassingly, a portion of the materials weren’t studies at all, and included speculative YouTube videos. So the ASA banned the ad given that the supporting material presented by the organisation “lacked the robustness of an appropriately designed observational study or clinical trial.”

Ofcom also ran its own safety tests, and found that base stations’ radiation levels are “tiny fractions” of the amounts deemed safe for humans. The highest reading it recorded was 0.039 per cent of the recommended limit set out by the ICNIRP. Ofcom says it’ll “continue to undertake EMF measurements to monitor the overall trends in the long term,” because it’s the sensible thing to do. Public Health England has also chimed in, saying “the overall exposure [to radio waves] is expected to remain low relative to guidelines and, as such, there should be no consequences for public health.”

Despite all of that, some of the general public aren’t satisfied – something made very clear when a 5G mast in Birmingham was torched, along with another in Antrim Road in north Belfast, and Melling, Merseyside. The same people also think coronavirus was caused by 5G – something Ofcom has stepped in address, warning media outlets that pedalling unsubstantiated claims in relation to 5G and coronavirus isn’t going to be very well received. NHS director, Stephen Powis, says:

“The 5G story is complete and utter rubbish. It is nonsense – the worst kind of fake news. The reality is that the mobile phone networks are absolutely critical to all of us, particularly in a time when we are asking people to stay at home and not see relatives and friends.

“But, in particular, those are also the phone networks used by our emergency services and our health workers and I am absolutely outraged, absolutely disgusted, that people would be taking action against the very infrastructure that we need to respond to this health emergency.

“It is absolute, utter rubbish and I can’t condemn it in terms stronger than that.”

The last thing we all need right now is to be losing mobile masts in the midst of a global pandemic, so the government is trying to quash the spread of anti-5G claims by getting social media platforms on board. Culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, is set to hold talks with the likes of Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Twitter, to “to hammer this message home”. It’s not clear what the result of the meeting will be, or weather users will be suspended or banned for voicing anti-5G views, or for sharing unsubstantiated sources, but the contingent sending death threats to Liverpool officials, and setting things on fire has damaged their crusade more than if they’d just stuck to making online rants. [The Guardian]

