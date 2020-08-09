Government wastes over £17million failing to decide whether number of MPs in Parliament needs to be cut

The government has wasted over £17 million failing to decide if it needs to cut the number of MPs in Parliament.

Internal Tory party wrangling has kicked the decade long Boundary Commission’s proposals to cut the number of MPs to 600 into the long grass – while the taxpayer picks up the bill, according to the Labour party.

Plans to remove 50 MPs were first proposed by David Cameron’s election manifesto in 2010.

But over the course of a decade and two costly reviews the 600-seat proposal was never put to Parliament.

The plans were then quietly dropped in March, with a third review planned in 2021.

New research from the Labour Party shows the dispute has cost the taxpayer over £17 million – the cost of the two reviews.

The Boundary Commission was forced to halt the full completion of the 2013 review, only to be asked to repeat another three-year review process based on 600 seats for 2018.

Cat Smith MP, Labour’s Shadow Minister for Voter Engagement told The Sun: “It is a disgrace that this Government’s internal party dispute has wasted millions of pounds of public money.

“Not only have the Tories knowingly wasted millions of pounds of taxpayers money, but also chose to paralyse Labour’s pragmatic bill to solve the impasse for two years, wasting yet more public resources.

“The Government’s priorities are skewed. The public should not be forced to foot the bill for the Tory party in-fighting.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Since the decision in 2011 to move to 600 constituencies, there has been significant demographic, housing and migration change and the UK has left the European Union, with the UK Parliament regaining control of key policy areas.

“Given these changes, it is right that we retain the current number of MPs.”

