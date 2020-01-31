Government will take Northern Rail back into public ownership after months of disruption 

Northern Rail will be brought into public ownership following months of disruption, transport Minister Grant Shapps confirmed today.

The Arriva-run railway, which carries 101million passengers per year, has been stripped of its franchise and effectively renationalised following delays, cancellations and strikes.

Transport minister Grant Shapps said in a written statement that a public sector operator would take over the running of the railway contract from March 1.

In a written statement to Parliament, Mr Shapps said he wanted ‘real and tangible’ improvements for passengers on Northern’s routes.

He said: ‘I am announcing today that from 1 March the Northern Rail franchise will be taken into public ownership and the Government will begin operating services through the public sector operator – the so-called operator of last resort.

‘The public sector operator is a company entirely owned by my department and run by experienced railway managers.

‘It already owns and oversee another franchise, East Coast, which it brands as London North Eastern Railway. Passenger satisfaction has risen in the nineteen months it has been operating the service.

‘This is a new beginning for Northern, but it is only a beginning. Northern’s network is huge and complex, some of the things which are wrong are not going to be quick or easy to put right.

‘Nonetheless, I am determined that Northern passengers see real and tangible improvements across the network as soon as possible.’

Arriva has run the network since 2016, promising to upgrade infrastructure and replace the ageing trains with a new £400million fleet, but it became increasingly reliant on state support.

Last year Northern burned through £763million of taxpayers’ money, making it the most heavily subsidised operator in the country.

Mr Shapps also implied that other rail firms were also in the Government’s sights.

Last week he announced train services operated by South Western Railway (SWR) could be taken into public ownership after the franchise, owned by FirstGroup and MTR, made a pre-tax loss of £139 million in the year to March 2019.

Announcing that the current model of privatised railways was ‘failing to deliver’, Mr Shapps went on: ‘Today’s announcement will inevitably raise questions about the future of rail privatisation.

‘Over the past 20 years privatisation has reversed over two decades of declining passenger numbers and passenger journeys have almost doubled to nearly 2 billion.

‘However, it is clear that the current model is now struggling to deliver. Across the country a number of franchises are failing to provide the reliable services that passengers require.

‘We know change is needed, and it is coming.’

Passengers on Northern Rail have had to endure years of problems, with high levels of delays and cancellations due to strikes, driver shortages, timetable issues, delays to the delivery of new trains and old, creaking infrastructure.

Northern being taken back under public control represents the second failed franchise to be renationalised in less than two years.

In 2018, control of the East Coast line was taken back from Virgin and Stagecoach by Mr Shapps’ predecessor Chris Grayling.

Yvette Cooper, Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, and chair of the Home Affairs Committee, today tweeted: ‘About time. Delays & cancellations under Northern Rail have been getting worse and worse and worse.

‘But Govt also needs a proper plan to invest in our northern railways, trains and stations so we get a fair deal.’

Paul Plummer, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, said today: ‘Passengers in the north deserve better than the service they have received from the different parts of the railway.

‘Plans to deliver real improvements were hamstrung by a flawed industry structure, with different parts working to different targets and no one body clearly in charge and accountable to passengers.

‘The industry’s proposals to the forthcoming government review into rail set out a radical alternative to the status quo. This review must be published urgently.

‘Alongside fixing fundamental problems like capacity and fares, it will mean rail companies can get on with delivering the more joined-up, customer-focussed railway the country needs now and for the long-term.’

Mick Whelan, general secretary of train drivers union Aslef, said problems that had dogged the Northern network could not be solved ‘overnight’.

He said: ‘We welcome today’s decision, because we want the railway in public ownership, but let’s do it properly, with a clear, long-term, strategic vision, not just as a short-term response to the years of franchised failure.

‘There won’t be an immediate improvement because many of the systemic failures at Northern – the late delivery of new rolling stock, the cancellation by the Conservative government of infrastructure upgrades, trying to run a service with too few drivers – cannot be remedied overnight.

‘Northern needs investment – the north of England has had much less than the south – and it won’t be a success until significant sums are invested in modernising its 19th century infrastructure. We need to build connectivity across the north, for passengers and for businesses, by engaging with metro mayors like Andy Burnham in Manchester and Steve Rotheram in Liverpool.

‘And the plight of passengers would have been much worse without the flexibility of our members, who are also impacted when services are cancelled, because the company has never employed enough drivers to deliver the service it promised.’

In a joint statement on the decision to strip Northern of the franchise, Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, and Steve Rotheram, the Mayor the Liverpool City Region, said the news was a ‘victory’ for passengers.

They said: ‘Today’s news is a victory for passengers who have had to endure almost two years of misery and mayhem on Northern Rail.

‘We are pleased the Government has finally answered our call and returned the Northern franchise to public ownership. But today’s welcome move by ministers is only the start of fixing the north’s railways.

‘The Government must now commit to investing in much-needed rail infrastructure and work with leaders across the north to deliver the vision and funding needed to build the modern transport network that the people of our region deserve.’

Yesterday it was revealed the railway had been voted the worst train company in the country with just 72 per cent of passengers saying they were satisfied with the operator’s performance over the autumn.

The dismal score, from a survey of 28,000 by the Transport Focus watchdog, was the lowest in 20 years.

In the customer survey, TransPennine Express, the other major rail operator in the North, was the joint fourth worst, with only 79 per cent of passengers satisfied.

West Midlands Trains was the second-worst operator, with 73 per cent of passengers satisfied, while South Western Railway was third-worst with 74 per cent.

But the survey found that overall satisfaction is at 82 per cent, up from 79 per cent last year.

Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the TSSA transport union, welcomed the decision but claimed it is time the Government understood that ‘franchising of our railways, while stuffing the mouths of shareholders with gold, has completely failed’.