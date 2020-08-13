Governor of Sao Paulo, Brazil, tests positive for COVID-19

SAO PAULO, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — The governor of Brazil’s southeast state of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, on Wednesday said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“I received my sixth COVID-19 test and this one was unfortunately positive,” Doria said in a brief statement, adding he was “absolutely asymptomatic. I feel fine and will follow the medical protocol at home.”

Sao Paulo is the epicenter of Brazil’s epidemic, with 25,869 deaths from the disease and 655,181 cases of infection, and an intensive care bed occupancy rate of 58.3 percent, according to the state government.

Most of the state, which on Feb. 26 registered the first case of COVID-19 in Latin America, is in a yellow lockdown phase, meaning bars, restaurants and parks here can open for six hours a day.

Bruno Covas, the mayor of the state capital, also called Sao Paulo, had COVID-19 in July, as did Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, who spent the month working from home.

Brazil has the world’s second largest outbreak of COVID-19, after the United States, surpassing 100,000 deaths and 3 million cases on Saturday. Enditem