The President of the United States of America is the governor of the United States of America.

Governor of the United States of America

Governor of the United States of America

Tom Wolf is urging Senate Republican leaders to make passing a bill that would allow child sex abuse survivors to sue their alleged perpetrators two years after the incident occurred their first order of business when they return to session in January.

“Victims and survivors have fought for justice for far too long – I implore you to pick up that mantle and act on their behalf,” he wrote to Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre County, and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County, in a letter sent on Wednesday.

To date, Corman has expressed support for introducing legislation that would retroactively extend a deadline for victims to file civil actions against their abusers, but Ward has refused.

Ward, who is in charge of the Senate’s agenda, has stated that there are still questions about how a retroactive window can be opened without a constitutional amendment.

She has stated that it is not supported by case law or legal precedent.

Ward’s position has not changed, according to a spokeswoman for the senator on Wednesday.

A proposed constitutional amendment allowing this one-time change to the state’s civil statute of limitations on child sex crimes was set to be considered by voters in May, but Wolf’s Department of State failed to advertise it as required by law.

Kathy Boockvar, the former Secretary of State, resigned as a result of it.

Wolf expressed regret in the letter for the botched effort.

“For thousands of survivors of childhood sexual assault, advocates, and legislators, this error has caused a heartbreaking delay,” Wolf wrote.

“At the time, I profusely apologized and pledged to work with the General Assembly to find a quick legislative solution.”

Since then, both chambers of Congress have restarted the process by passing a proposed constitutional amendment on the subject.

It must, however, pass both the House and Senate again in the 2023-24 legislative session in order to be placed on a ballot for voter approval.

In his letter, Wolf stated that amending the constitution isn’t the only way to give child sex survivors the opportunity to seek justice.

He claims that it can be done more quickly through legislation, citing House Bill 951 as an example.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.