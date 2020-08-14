Gov’t economist revises down Hong Kong’s 2020 GDP forecast

HONG KONG, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — An economist of the government of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Friday lowered the forecast for Hong Kong’s economic performance for this year to a range of negative 6 percent to negative 8 percent as the economic outlook is still highly uncertain due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Andrew Au announced the revision in a statement.

The HKSAR government estimated at the end of April that the gross domestic product (GDP) would contract by 4 percent to 7 percent year on year in 2020.

Au said the latest forecast takes into account the actual economic activities in the first half of the year and the difficult and uncertain economic environment in the second half, as well as the cushioning effects of the government’s massive relief measures.

“If the current wave of local infection can be contained within a short time and barring any further sharp deterioration in the external environment, economic performance for 2020 as a whole can hopefully fall within the upper half of the range forecast,” Au said.

Hong Kong’s GDP slumped 9 percent year on year in the second quarter (Q2) of this year as the COVID-19 epidemic dampened business activities and the impact of social unrest lingered.

The Q2 performance fell short of market expectations but still improved slightly from a record 9.1-percent drop in the first quarter. Enditem