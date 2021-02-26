Gov’t forces take over NW CAR town of Bossangoa from rebels: PM

BANGUI, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — The Central African Republic (CAR) government forces (FACA) and their allies on Wednesday retook the northwestern town of Bossangoa from rebels, CAR Prime minister Firmin Ngrebada said Wednesday.

“Order will be restored in Bossangoa and the entire Ouham Prefecture,” said Ngrebada in a Facebook post, adding that “it will be the same everywhere else!”

Bossangoa is considered a stronghold of former CAR president Francois Bozize. At his instigation, rebel groups joined forces to launch an offensive against the government just before the presidential election on Dec. 27 last year.

Recently, the FACA and their Russian and Rwandan allies have repelled the rebels and took over many major cities.

On Tuesday, following a report of the defense ministry, the CAR government eased the curfew introduced in January because of the threat posed by the rebels. The curfew now starts from 8 pm until 5 am, according to the new government order. Enditem