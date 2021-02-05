Gov’t prepares local specialties for migrant workers ahead of Spring Festival in Jiangxi

Staff members of local government package local specialties in Shuibei Township of Xinyu City, east China’s Jiangxi Province, Feb. 3, 2021, before delivering them as Chinese New Year gift for migrant workers in other places. Following the resurgence of sporadic COVID-19 cases, many places across China have encouraged residents and migrant workers to stay put to celebrate the Spring Festival as a measure of reducing the flow of personnel and curbing the spread of the coronavirus during the holiday period. The government of Shuibei Township of Xinyu City has thus prepared more than 500 Chinese New Year gift kits to migrant workers who have their roots in Shuibei but are not able to come back home during the Spring Festival holiday. The kits are mainly specialties of Shuibei Town. The migrant workers will receive the kits of taste flavor from hometown as a token of care when they celebrate the Spring Festival elsewhere. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)