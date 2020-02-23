Govt wants ‘what looks like a free press’, not ‘dissidents’: Eno, Westwood & others speak about fighting for Assange’s freedom

Prominent public figures like designer Vivienne Westwood and musician Brian Eno, joined mass protesters against Julian Assange’s extradition, saying his fate will have impact on press freedom and holding governments accountable.

“Julian is the Trojan horse. If he knocks a crack in that wall, we can get government to do all the other things they need to be doing, which they are doing the opposite of [right now],” British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood told RT. Thousands took to the streets near the British Parliament to protest the imprisonment of the WikiLeaks founder ahead of a hearing next week to determine whether the imprisoned journalist will be extradited to the US.

Westwood called out British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the 2019 imprisonment of Assange and his not standing up for the journalist, who the US alleges violated the Espionage Act of 1917 through his WikiLeaks publications.

“He [Johnson] never listens to people at all. So I think he’ll just bluff his way out of not making any decision and that would be a catastrophe,” Westwood said, adding “public opinion” on Assange has turned because of a shift in press loyalty and people’s hunger for “truth” from their governments.