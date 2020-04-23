GP and support worker are latest NHS staff to die from coronavirus

Government says 27 NHS staff have died from Covid-19 but true total thought to be higher

A GP and a clinical support worker have become the latest NHS staff members to die after contracting coronavirus.

Jane Murphy, 73, worked at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for almost 30 years, first as a cleaner before she retrained as a clinical support worker. Tributes from colleagues hailed her as a mentor and lifelong friend.

Dr Krishan Arora, 57, worked at the Violet Lane medical practice in Croydon, south London, for 27 years. Croydon Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) confirmed he had died after testing positive for Covid-19, adding that he was not at work in the time before he died.

The UK health secretary, Matt Hancock, said the governmenthad identified 27 NHS workers who had died after contracting coronavirus, but the true total is thought to be significantly higher.

The Guardian knows of at least 58 private and NHS healthcare staff who have died from coronavirus. The government has come under growing pressure over shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) in healthcare settings as the death toll among frontline workers has risen.

Murphy had been placed on sick leave when the coronavirus outbreak emerged because of her age. Elaine Sibbald, a friend, said: “Jane would help anybody out, but would tell you if you were wrong. She had the biggest heart, and was always there if I needed her.

“As a friend she loved when you took her shopping. She loved life, being in her PJs sitting at the kitchen table watching TV. She was a star, and a big loss to everyone that met her.”

Gerry Taylor, who met Murphy in 1990, said: “Jane was recently divorced and was working two jobs to keep her house – she didn’t have a good pension so had to keep working after retirement age.

“Jane excelled in her job and learned everything about it. She wasn’t afraid to tell nurses, doctors or consultants if they were not pulling their weight and they loved her for it. She was a friend to everyone, and as loyal as loyal could be.

“She left behind two sons who are devastated by their mum’s death as it was so quick and unexpected. Her close friends and work colleagues, who called her Mama Murphy, are in total shock. I’m lost without my friend and shall be forever grateful to have known this wonderful woman.”

Paying tribute to Arora, Dr Agnelo Fernandes, the GP borough lead for Croydon, said: “We are all greatly saddened by the death of Dr Krishan Arora. Krish was extremely well liked and worked tirelessly to care for his patients and improve services for everyone in Croydon.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Krish’s family, friends and close colleagues at this difficult time. We will miss him.”

The South West London Clinical Commissioning Group said Arora had self-isolated at home when he developed symptoms of the virus.

• Coronavirus and volunteering: how can I help in the UK?