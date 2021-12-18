GP enraged after being told he can’t postpone jury duty to help fight Covid.

A GP is furious after learning that he won’t be able to postpone jury duty in order to assist in the fight against Covid.

Dr. Mike Smith, 45, believes that frontline medical personnel should be exempt during health crises, warning that if they are not, more people will die.

In June, the 22-year-old NHS GP was summoned for jury duty.

He asked for a deferral until January, but the Jury Central Summoning Bureau refused because of the rising Omicron cases.

“I’m exhausted,” says Dr. Smith, a father of four from North London.

It simply isn’t the appropriate time.

My colleagues will suffer if I take a vacation.”

His Knebworth, Hertfordshire, clinic has 14,000 patients and six doctors spread across two locations.

