Graça Freitas: “We must go back to school with all confidence” – as long as everyone does their part – Actualidade

Questioned by SAPO24 during the press conference to assess the epidemiological situation in Portugal about the fears of parents and guardians regarding the return to face-to-face classes for 11th and 12th grade students, Graça Freitas recalled that “there is no zero risk at all “, but guaranteed that” this return to school is being considered to ensure the safety of everyone “.

So, as long as hygiene and safety rules are complied with, “we must go back to school with confidence,” he said.

“There is no zero risk in anything, in our social life, in our relationship and work life. What we are doing is a set of rules to minimize the risk and these rules are dependent on several things ”.

First, the director-general of health highlighted the evaluation of the “conditions in which these classes will be resumed: conditions of the building, the equipment, the organization of the classes, the type of contact that will be or not between the students, the There are a series of measures here that have to do with the organization of the school space, equipment, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces “

Secondly, he pointed out, there are behavioral issues: “A young person can either behave safely outside the school environment, or behave safely inside the school. What we are going to recommend is that the return to school is orderly and respecting rules “.

These rules aim to “avoid direct transmission of droplets and indirect transmission through surfaces as much as possible. Direct transmission depends on our behavior; indirect transmission depends on the cleaning and disinfection of surfaces”, he explained.

Thus, he concludes, “we must return to classes with all confidence, as long as it is ensured that all of us – students, assistants, teachers, educators and the entire school community – will contribute to this effort that we keep away from, maintaining the hygiene of children. hands, to keep and respiratory etiquette, the use of a mask to use a barrier between us and the other “, being that” the use of a mask does not lead people to live face to face and close “.