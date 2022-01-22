Grace Mirabella, a magazine editor who modernized Vogue, has died.

Grace Mirabella, the magazine editor who modernized Vogue, has died.

She shifted Vogue’s focus away from avant-garde fashion and toward being a more practical resource for working women.

Grace Mirabella, who died at the age of 92, will be remembered for her contribution to American Vogue’s modernization.

Between 1971 and 1988, she served as editor-in-chief, increasing the magazine’s readership from 400,000 to 1.3 million.

She repositioned Vogue as a more practical resource for working women, moving away from its avant-garde outlook that focused on people in elite circles.

“I didn’t want to feature women who had nothing to their names but their names,” Mirabella explained.

“I wanted to reintroduce real women to Vogue.”

Anna Wintour, the current editor-in-chief of Vogue, spoke about Mirabella’s impact when asked about her death.

“Grace led Vogue through a pivotal period in American history – emancipation, sexual liberation, and vital and hard-won rights for women – and she brought that period to life on the pages of the magazine.”

“She avoided fantasy and escapism in favor of a chic, minimalist aesthetic that spoke clearly and directly to our newly liberated lifestyles.”

The transition between editors, on the other hand, was far from seamless.

In a television news report, Mirabella learned that she had been replaced by Wintour.

She was soon asked to run a new magazine aimed at women in their thirties and forties, which was backed by Rupert Murdoch.

It was launched in June 1989 and was named after her.

Despite its initial success, Mirabella’s last issue was published in 2000, following years of declining revenue and readership.

Mirabella had been gone for four years.

Grace Mirabella grew up in the New Jersey suburbs.

Florence (née Belfatto) was an Italian migrant, and her father sold Cuban rum.

Mirabella’s first job was to help her father pay off his gambling debts when she was in high school.

In 1950, she earned her bachelor’s degree in economics from Skidmore College, a New York liberal arts college.

She went on to work in the publicity department of Saks Fifth Avenue after completing Macy’s executive training program.

She began working at Vogue in 1952, where she held a variety of positions, beginning as an assistant in the merchandising department and progressing through the ranks.

