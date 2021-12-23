Grace Mirabella, the iconic former editor-in-chief of Vogue and founder of Mirabella, has died at the age of 91.

Grace Mirabella, a long-serving Vogue editor, died on Thursday at the age of 91.

From 1971 to 1988, Mirabella was the magazine’s editor-in-chief.

She took over from Diana Vreeland and later passed the reins to Anna Wintour, who is still the top boss at Vogue.

In 1989, she collaborated with Murdoch Magazines to launch another magazine, Mirabella.

Women who were interested in culture and travel as well as fashion and design were targeted by the publication.

Mirabella is credited with changing the direction of Vogue to cater more to working women during her 17-year tenure as the magazine’s top editor.

In addition to the heavy fashion focus, the magazine added sections on arts, fitness, health, and beauty.

According to the New York Times, Vogue’s circulation tripled during her tenure as editor.

Despite being born to Italian immigrant parents in Newark, New Jersey in the early twentieth century, Mirabella found her way into the world of high fashion.

She described her hometown as a “city of strivers pushing forward from immigrant enclaves” in her 1995 biography, In and Out of Vogue.