Graeme Souness on what Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes is lacking in Man City comparison

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes faces his biggest test yet when he comes up against Bernardo Silva’s Manchester City at Old Trafford

Graeme Souness says Bruno Fernandes must show the same consistency Bernardo Silva has displayed over several seasons if he is to become a Manchester United success story.

Manchester United and Manchester City go head to head at Old Trafford this afternoon with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ’s January signing facing a tough test up against the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Silva.

Souness has been impressed with Silva’s role in City’s title success since his 2017 switch from Monaco.

The former Liverpool player reckons Fernandes ‘lacks an extra yard of pace’ but possesses all the natural ability that’s needed to succeed in the Premier League.

“If Bruno Fernandes proves as successful a signing for Manchester United as Bernardo Silva has at Manchester City, then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be delighted,” Souness wrote in his column for The Sunday Times .

“Both Portugal midfielders are 25, so they should be at their peak over the next five years in their position.

“Let’s take a step back from all the hype surrounding Fernandes since United signed him from Sporting Lisbon in late January. He is promising, looks like he always wants the ball and is playing with a lot of confidence.

“If he sustains all that over several seasons, not just a few games, he’ll be a successful signing, but we’ll have to wait and see.

“Fernandes maybe lacks an extra yard of pace — that change of gear that Kevin De Bruyne has — but possesses the fabulous technique that all the best Portuguese players have.

“It’s his willingness to work and take the ball all over the pitch that singles him out as someone for whom United have been crying out.

“He’s got qualities that they have been missing in midfield and has already suggested he’s an upgrade on what they had in that department.”

Fernandes has bagged three goals in his last four appearances in all competitions with the 25-year-old not afraid to shoot from distance.

And his attacking mentality has left Souness optimistic about how big a player he could be for United in the coming months and seasons.

“He’s willing to have a shot, although Jordan Pickford should have saved the one from which he scored at Everton last Sunday. Pickford is an international goalkeeper and will be angry with himself about letting that strike in at his near post,” Souness added.

“Fernandes is also willing to pass forward, which perhaps explains why, in the second half, when the game went away from United and it was Everton’s turn to dominate, he couldn’t get himself back into it and gave the ball away rather cheaply.

“You’ll have heard me complaining before about modern midfielders getting away with murder, happy to pass it square all the time to make sure their statistics look good, so I’m prepared to cut him some slack because he’s trying to play forward.

“I like what I’ve seen so far, although I’m reserving judgment until he shows he can sustain his start.

“Bernardo has already done that at City. He has shown he can deal with the Premier League and be a star in it.”

Today’s Manchester derby kicks off at 4.30pm.