GRAINS-CBOT wheat sets 1-1/2 year high on robust global…

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Jan 22 – Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures on Wednesday reached their highest price since August 2018 on concerns about tightening global supplies and robust demand.

Corn and soybean futures also rose.

Traders in the farm markets continued to wait for signs of increased demand from China after Beijing pledged to increase imports of U.S. agricultural products in an initial trade deal the countries signed last week. The agreement is meant to reduce tensions after nearly two years of a tit-for-tat tariff war.

An “ongoing brisk pace of global wheat business” is already supporting CBOT wheat, said Rich Feltes, head of market insights for U.S. broker RJ O’Brien. French transportation strikes, a drought-hit harvest in Australia and rising offers for wheat in Russia, the world’s top exporter of the grain, have also combined to support U.S. prices, traders said.

“It’s just fueled this fire in wheat, and we’re taking off,” said Karl Setzer, commodity risk analyst for AgriVisor.

The most-active wheat contract was up 0.3% at $5.83-1/2 a bushel by 10:08 a.m. CST (1608 GMT). It earlier rose to $5.92-1/2, its highest since Aug. 2, 2018.

March wheat on Paris-based Euronext earlier rose to 199.75 euros ($221.28) a tonne, also the highest level since August 2018.

“The buyers are coming out,” Setzer said. “You can see that it’s fresh buying interest surfacing.”

Rail and port strikes in France have raised the risk of reduced export availability in the European Union’s biggest wheat supplier. A French grain industry body said this week that industrial action over pension reform had left 450,000 tonnes of grain, worth some 100 million euros ($111 million), blocked at French ports.

In Russia, a proposal to cap grain exports have focused wheat markets on tightening supply at a time of brisk demand.

“For wheat, there have been some striking headlines,” said Carlos Mera, senior commodities analyst at Rabobank. “It’s a combination of things – Australia, world stocks going down, good demand, possible Russian export restrictions.”

CBOT soybean futures recovered from an earlier one-month low that reflected doubts over the scale of potential Chinese purchases following the U.S.-China trade deal. Traders are also keeping a close eye on rival supplier Brazil, which is expected to harvest a massive crop.

CBOT soybeans were up 0.2% at $9.18 a bushel, after dropping earlier to $9.14-1/2. Corn rose 0.3% to $3.88-1/2 a bushel.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago. Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore. Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Evans)