GRAINS-Corn falls as traders take profits after biggest…

SYDNEY, Jan 21 – U.S. corn futures fell 0.5% on Tuesday as traders booked profits after the grain posted its best day in over three months in the previous session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.5% at $3.87-1/4 a bushel by 0124 GMT, having gained 3.7% on Friday, the biggest one-day gain since Oct 11.

* Soybean futures were little changed at $9.29-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.6% on Friday when prices earlier hit a low of $9.20 a bushel – the lowest since Dec. 17, 2019.

* Wheat futures were down 0.2% at $5.69-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.9% on Friday.

* U.S. markets were closed on Monday due to a public holiday.

* China committed to increase purchases of U.S. farm products by $32 billion over two years, including $12.5 billion above the corresponding 2017 baseline of $24 billion in 2020 and $19.5 billion above the baseline in 2021.

* However, China’s pledge to buy U.S. agricultural goods based on “market conditions” added to doubts about the size of any future purchases.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported export sales of U.S. 2019/20 corn in the week ended Jan. 9 at 784,700 tonnes and 2019/20 wheat at 650,600 tonnes, topping trade expectations.

* Weekly soybean sales were in line with expectations at 711,400 tonnes.

MARKET NEWS

* The yen traded near an eight-month low versus the dollar on Tuesday, while the euro held steady as investors awaited meetings of the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank amid a slightly improving backdrop for global growth.

* Oil prices rose on Tuesday after Libya declared force majeure on two major oilfields following a military blockade and protests escalated in Iraq, raising supply concerns.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Uttaresh.V)