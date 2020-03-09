GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat prices slide with financial…

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, March 6 – U.S. grain and soybean futures fell on Friday under pressure from a drop in global financial markets as the new coronavirus spread rapidly outside China.

Equities tumbled as fears of economic damage intensified with the global tally of cases crossing 100,000, sending investors scurrying to the perceived safety of bonds.

Futures prices for corn, which is used to make ethanol, faced additional pressure from the their link to energy markets, traders said. Oil prices tanked over 8% and hit their lowest since mid-2017.

“The outside markets are causing a risk-off type of trade,” said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based agricultural broker U.S. Commodities. “There’s no doubt about it.”

The most actively traded corn futures contract lost 1.7% to $3.75-1/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade by 12:35 p.m. CST (1835 GMT). Soybeans were down 0.8% at $8.89-3/4 a bushel. The most-active wheat contract was trading down 0.7% at $5.15 a bushel at the CBOT.

Traders and analysts said prices could continue to weaken.

“We have virus fears back in the market and I think that it will get worse before it gets better,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday it postponed a trade mission to Morocco because coronavirus was detected there.

More than 3,200 people worldwide have died from the respiratory illness, raising worries about economic slowdowns. The Asian Development Bank said the outbreak is set to trim economic growth in developing Asia and around the world this year.

Traders are continuing to wait for China to ramp up purchases of U.S. agricultural goods, as it pledged to do in an initial trade deal signed in January.

China, the world’s top soybean importer, has granted tariff exemptions for some crushers to import U.S. soybeans, five sources told Reuters. However, Chinese importers are buying soybeans from Brazil, where prices are cheaper than in the United States, traders said.

“They’ve got these duty-free licenses, and so far it’s hands in their pockets,” Roose said.

The USDA reported that private exporters sold 234,688 tonnes of U.S. corn to Japan and 211,336 tonnes to unknown destinations.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago. Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Steve Orlofsky)