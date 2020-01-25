GRAINS-Corn, soybeans fall as traders await new Chinese…

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Jan 21 – U.S. corn and soybean futures weakened on Tuesday as traders awaited evidence that China has started to buy more U.S. crops after the countries signed an initial trade deal last week.

Traders and farmers are keeping a close eye on China’s demand following the agreement, which is meant to reduce tensions after nearly two years of a tit-for-tat tariff war. It included a pledge by China to purchase at least an additional $12.5 billion worth of U.S. agricultural goods in 2020 and at least $19.5 billion over the 2017 level of $24 billion in 2021.

Chatter about possible Chinese buying of U.S. corn helped lift corn futures on Friday, although there has been no official confirmation of deals, traders said.

“We just did overdid it on Friday,” said Brian Hoops, president of U.S-based broker Midwest Market Solutions.

Chicago Board of Trade most active corn was down 0.5% at $3.87-1/4 a bushel at 11:15 a.m. CST (1715 GMT), after rising 3.7% on Friday. The grain markets were closed for a holiday on Monday.

Wheat jumped 1.7% to $5.80-1/4 a bushel, and soybeans fell 1.4% to $9.17 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said weekly U.S. soybean export inspections were 1.2 million tonnes, at the top end of expectations for 600,000 to 1.2 million tonnes.

Weekly U.S. export inspections were 435,129 tonnes for wheat and 345,859 tonnes for corn. Analysts had expected 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes for wheat, and 450,000 to 800,000 tonnes for corn.

But projections for a massive soybean harvest in rival exporter Brazil added pressure on soybean futures.

“Without any bullish fodder, the soybean market is looking forward to that big South American crop coming on,” Hoops said.

Wheat futures pushed higher amid concerns about tighter U.S. supplies of soft red winter wheat, traded at the CBOT, traders said. Strong demand and rising prices in rival exporters also supported gains in the market.

Export prices of wheat in Russia, the world’s top supplier, reached their highest level last week since the season began in July due to demand from major customer Egypt and risks related to Russian proposals to introduce an export quota.

“Wheat is seeing support from strong prices in rival exporters in the Black Sea including Russia and in France,” said Matt Ammermann, commodity risk manager with INTL FCStone. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by David Evans and Lisa Shumaker)