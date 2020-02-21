GRAINS-Soybeans drop on China demand worries, firmer…

LONDON, Feb 20 – Chicago soybean futures edged down on Thursday, falling in three out of four sessions on concerns over declining demand in China, which has been hit by the coronavirus epidemic.

U.S. corn and wheat futures also fell with a stronger dollar adding to downward pressure on prices.

“Several parts of China are in lockdown for more than 20 days now, the demand for soybeans and other products is bound to decline,” said one Singapore-based trader at a company which has soybean processing facilities in China.

China is struggling to get its economy back on track after imposing severe travel restrictions to contain the virus that emerged in the central province of Hubei late last year and has claimed more than 2,000 lives, with over 74,000 people infected.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was down 0.5% at $8.92-1/2 a bushel by 1227 GMT.

Prospects of China ramping up agricultural purchases from the United States under the interim trade deal have been clouded by the coronavirus epidemic.

Some U.S. dealers remained hopeful that some demand could emerge soon with market talk of Chinese interest in sorghum and soybeans this week.

“While most would like to believe the rumors are true, they’d like to see it confirmed,” brokerage Allendale said in a market note.

Dealers were also looking ahead to crop forecasts expected at a Feb. 20-21 conference organised by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which may give clues about U.S. planting trends and expectations of export demand.

Analysts have forecast that the USDA would peg 2020 corn plantings at 93.6 million acres, up from a final estimate for 2019 of 89.7 million.

CBOT corn was down 0.3% at $3.79-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat prices showed mixed trends with CBOT prices down 0.8% at $5.58-1/4 a bushel while May wheat in Paris-based Euronext rose 0.1% to 193.50 euros a tonne.

European prices were underpinned by a potential decline in production in the EU this year.

Soft wheat production in the EU is expected to fall to 137.9 million tonnes in 2020 from 145.7 million tonnes last year, grain trade lobby Coceral said on Thursday. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Aditya Soni and David Evans)