GRAINS-Soybeans drop on China demand worries, wheat…

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Feb 20 – Chicago soybean futures edged down on Thursday, falling for three out of four sessions on concerns over declining demand in China, which has been hit by the coronavirus epidemic.

Wheat was little changed, trading close to its highest since late January, supported by concerns over global supplies after lower production in Australia, a key global exporter.

“Several parts of China are in lockdown for more than 20 days now, the demand for soybeans and other products is bound to decline,” said one Singapore-based trader at a company which has soybean processing facilities in China.

China is struggling to get its economy back on track after imposing severe travel restrictions to contain the virus that emerged in the central province of Hubei late last year and has claimed more than 2,000 lives, with over 74,000 people infected.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was down 0.1% at $8.96 a bushel by 0331 GMT.

Wheat was flat at $5.62-1/2 a bushel. It touched the highest since Jan. 29 on Tuesday at $5.70-3/4 a bushel after Australia said its 2019/2020 wheat harvest missed its forecast as a severe drought across the east coast wilted crops.

Corn was up 0.2% at $3.78-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.7% in the previous session.

Prospects of China ramping up agricultural purchases from the United States under the interim trade deal have been clouded by the coronavirus epidemic.

Markets were also looking ahead to crop forecasts expected at a Feb. 20-21 conference organised by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which may give clues about U.S. planting trends and expectations of export demand.

Analysts forecast that the USDA would peg 2020 corn plantings at 93.6 million acres, up from 89.7 million in 2019, and soybean plantings at 84.6 million acres, up from 76.1 million in 2019.

It rained more in two days than it usually does in a month in some northern Argentine soy growing areas recently, but the crop losses will have little effect on national production when harvesting starts next month, farm weather experts said.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and soyoil contracts on Wednesday, traders said. They were net buyers of soybeans and soymeal. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Aditya Soni)