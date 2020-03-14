GRAINS-Soybeans slip to 6-month low as wider markets…

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 12 – Chicago soybean futures slid to a six-month low on Thursday as a classification of the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic and a U.S. ban on travellers from Europe fuelled a fresh rout in financial markets.

Wheat dropped to its lowest in almost four months, while corn also eased as investor fears regarding the impact of the virus eclipsed supply and demand factors.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a temporary travel ban on visitors from Europe to curb the spread of the virus, triggering a further plunge in share and oil prices.

The announcement added to investor jitters after the World Health Organization on Wednesday for the first time labelled the outbreak a pandemic.

“Volatility in outside markets is spilling over into commodities, pushing ag markets lower,” brokerage Allendale said in a note.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 1.9% to $8.56-18/2 a bushel by 1214 GMT.

Earlier in the session, it dropped to its weakest since Sept. 10 at $8.56.

CBOT wheat gave up 1.8% to $5.03-3/4 a bushel after dropping to $5.01, the lowest since Nov. 18.

Corn fell 1.5% to $3.68-3/4 a bushel.

Exchange operator CME Group Inc said on Wednesday it would close its Chicago trading floor after business hours on Friday to reduce large gatherings.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said.

Grain markets will be assessing weekly U.S. export sales data on Thursday for an update on overseas demand, including any signs of fresh demand from China.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Kirsten Donovan)