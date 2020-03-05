GRAINS-Soybeans, wheat and corn rise on economic…

By Michael Hogan

HAMBURG, March 3 – Chicago soybeans, wheat and corn rose on Tuesday, supported by expectations of a coordinated global effort to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans were up 0.5% at $9.06-1/4 a bushel at 1204 GMT after earlier on Tuesday hitting $9.06-3/4 a bushel, the highest since Jan. 24.

Corn was up 1.3% at $3.80-1/2 a bushel, while wheat rose 0.3% to $5.25 a bushel.

“Wheat, corn and soybean markets are recovering today on the expectations that central banks and governments will provide some form of rapid stimulus to help economies overcome the coronavirus crisis,” said Carlos Mera Arzeno, Rabobank senior commodity analyst. “It is not yet clear in detail what sort of action will be taken, but there is relief that some action is likely.”

“But the recovery is being limited as the full impact of coronavirus on grains and other commodities is still unclear, with impact on logistics still a concern.”

Global equity and commodity markets extended a tentative recovery from their coronavirus slump on Tuesday, as world policymakers signalled a united front to address the economic fallout from the spreading outbreak.

“Grain markets are higher as global efforts increase to minimize the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak,” brokerage Allendale added in a note.

Rises were limited by fundamental supply and demand factors, which were sidelined in past days by the coronavirus crisis.

China, the world’s biggest soybean importer, will need to buy U.S. soybeans to sustain a rally in prices, analysts say.

Traders are waiting for a big increase in Chinese purchases after Beijing agreed to buy more U.S. farm products as part of an initial trade deal signed in January. So far, big new purchases of U.S. grains and soybeans by China have not been seen.

Rises in the wheat market were limited by new forecasts of a bumper harvest in Australia although some see the estimates as early as the bulk of the crop will be planted in April and May.

Australia’s chief commodity forecaster is predicting a 40.4% rise in wheat production this year, arguing that recent heavy rains are likely to encourage farmers to sow more grain. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, additional reporting by Naveen Thukral, editing by Steve Orlofsky )