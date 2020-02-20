GRAINS-Wheat dips after biggest one-day gain in 8…

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Feb 19 – Chicago wheat futures slid on Wednesday, as the market took a breather after marking its biggest daily gain since May in the previous session sparked by lower production in Australia.

Soybeans snapped two sessions of losses to trade higher, with prices capped by concerns over demand in top importer China, which is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Lower production in Australia will lead to additional demand for U.S. and Canadian wheat,” said a Singapore-based grains trader.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was down 0.4% at $5.64-1/2 a bushel, as of 0407 GMT. In the previous session, the contract soared 4.4% to its highest since Jan. 29 at $5.70-3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans rose 0.1% to $8.92-3/4 a bushel, having closed 0.2% weaker on Tuesday, while corn was down 0.1% at $3.82-1/2 a bushel, having closed 1.4% firmer in the previous session.

Australia said on Tuesday its 2019/2020 wheat harvest was the lowest in 12 years, missing its forecast, as a severe drought across the east coast wilted crops.

China said on Tuesday it would grant exemptions on retaliatory import duties imposed on 696 U.S. goods, as Beijing seeks to fulfil commitments made in its trade deal with Washington.

However, expectations of lower demand in China continue to weigh on the market.

Latest figures of the virus outbreak in China bring the total number of cases to over 74,000 and the total death toll to 2,004.

A U.S. Agriculture Department report on Tuesday showed that export inspections of soybeans totalled 992,294 tonnes in the week ended Feb. 13. That included 203,165 tonnes bound for China, down from 404,420 tonnes a year ago.

Brazil’s 2019/20 soybean crop is expected to reach a record 125.6 million tonnes, consultancy AgRural said on Monday.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers of soybean and soyoil futures, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)