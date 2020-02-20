GRAINS-Wheat eases back after surge as market weighs…

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 19 – Chicago wheat futures eased on Wednesday, giving back some of their steep gains in the previous session, as grain markets awaited clearer indications about Chinese demand.

Soybeans and corn inched lower, with prices still capped by concerns that the coronavirus outbreak could curb potential purchases by China in the wake of a trade agreement with Washington.

Grain markets were also looking ahead to crop forecasts expected at a Feb. 20-21 conference organised by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which may give clues to U.S. planting trends and expectations of export demand.

Tuesday’s rally of more than 4% in wheat was triggered by news of a further cut to Australia’s official estimate of its drought-hit harvest, with the movement further fuelled by chart-based buying, traders and analysts said.

Australian agricultural agency ABARES said the now complete 2019/2020 wheat harvest crop totalled 15.17 million tonnes, the lowest since 2008.

“The fall in production in Australia seems a pretext because (it is) already known to the majority of analysts,” consultancy Agritel said.

“So, this increase is probably due to technical, or even speculative, reasons in view of fund activity.”

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers of soybean and soyoil futures, traders said.

Traders said the Australian news nonetheless put the attention back on export opportunities for U.S. wheat.

“Lower production in Australia will lead to additional demand for U.S. and Canadian wheat,” said a Singapore-based grains trader.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was down 1.1% at $5.60-3/4 a bushel, as of 1226 GMT.

In the previous session, the contract closed 4.4% higher after reaching a near three-week high at $5.70-3/4.

CBOT soybeans ticked down 0.3% to $8.89-1/4 a bushel. Corn was down 0.4% at $3.81-1/2 a bushel, after adding more than 1% on Tuesday in the wake of the wheat rally.

Market reaction was cautious following China’s announcement on Tuesday of exemptions on retaliatory import duties imposed on nearly 700 U.S. goods.

Traders are still seeking evidence of large Chinese purchases of U.S. crops as part of Beijing’s commitments in the “Phase 1” trade deal with Washington.

Prospects for China ramping up agricultural purchases have been clouded by the coronavirus epidemic that has killed around 2,000 people and disrupted travel and business activity.

Chinese import needs in soybeans have also been dented by a pig disease crisis that has reduced demand for feed.

A USDA report on Tuesday showed that export inspections of soybeans totalled 992,294 tonnes in the week ended Feb. 13. That included 203,165 tonnes bound for China, down from 404,420 tonnes a year earlier.

