GRAINS-Wheat edges higher, set for biggest weekly gain…

SYDNEY, Feb 21 – U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Friday, as concerns over global supplies put the grain on course for its biggest weekly jump in nearly three months.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active wheat futures have gained more than 3% so far this week, set for the biggest weekly gain since late November.

* Wheat futures were up 0.1% at $5.59-3/4 a bushel on Friday, after closing down 1.1% on Thursday.

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were little changed for the week, after two straight weekly gains.

* The most active corn futures were set to post small gains for the week, after losing 1.5% last week.

* Wheat rallied sharply earlier this week after Australia said output fell to a 12-year low.

* Prospects of China ramping up agricultural purchases from the United States under the interim trade deal have been clouded by the coronavirus epidemic.

* The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) on Thursday forecast 2020 U.S. corn plantings at 94.0 million acres, up from 89.7 million in 2019. Analysts had expected the USDA to peg 2020 corn plantings at 93.6 million acres.

* Soybeans were under pressure due to expectations of a massive harvest in Brazil that will boost competition in the export market.

MARKET NEWS

* The yen was headed for its worst week in two-and-a-half years on Friday, as worries about the coronavirus’ spread in South Korea, Japan and Beijing drove funds from Asia to the towering U.S. dollar.

* Oil prices fell on Friday with fears for fuel demand growing as the coronavirus epidemic that originated in China spread further beyond the country, while major crude producers stood pat on taking early action to cut output to support the market.

* A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe’s debt crisis will engulf world economies.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Aditya Soni)