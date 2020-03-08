GRAINS-Wheat faces second week of losses, corn eases as…

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, March 6 – Chicago wheat ticked lower on Friday with the market set for a second week of decline, while prices of corn were pressured by a drop in global markets as the coronavirus spread rapidly outside China.

Soybean futures edged higher, although gains were capped by disappointing U.S. exports after bookings to top buyer China hit their lowest since September.

“We have virus fears back in the market and I think that it will get worse before it gets better,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities.

“So, I think that in the near term there is more downside for grains and beans likely.”

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures fell on Friday following another Wall Street rout as disruptions to global business from the coronavirus beyond China worsened, stoking fears of a prolonged world economic slowdown.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade

is poised to shed nearly 2% for the week. The market was trading down 0.4% at $5.16-3/4 a bushel as of 0359 GMT.

Corn lost 0.3% to $3.80-3/4 a bushel, but is set to gain more than 3% for the week, its first weekly gain in a month.

The Asian Development Bank said the coronavirus outbreak is set to trim economic growth in developing Asia and around the world this year.

More than 3,200 people worldwide have died from the respiratory illness that can lead to pneumonia, hurting financial markets and damaging economies.

Soybeans were up 0.1% at $8.97-1/2 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported U.S. soybean export sales in the week to Feb. 27 at 346,400 tonnes, below a range of trade expectations.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on Wednesday predicted China will come into the U.S. market for soybeans in late spring and summer.

Argentina’s main farm groups will hold a four-day sales strike next week, officials with local growers groups said on Thursday, to protest a tax hike that soy crushing companies warn will cripple investment in the key sector.

The country’s government earlier this week increased export levies on soybeans, soymeal and soyoil to 33% from a previous 30% to boost revenues.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday, and net buyers of wheat futures, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Devika Syamnath)