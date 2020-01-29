Grammy Awards 2020: Best Dressed stars arrive on the red carpet

When it comes to the Grammy Awards, the red carpet is a place to have fun with fashion.

And in dreamy folds of voluminous silver blue tulle, Ariane Grande certainly did that as she made her showstopping entrance at Sunday’s ceremony.

Leading the way in her strapless custom Giambattista Valli tulle gown, the 26-year-old was joined on the best dressed list by fellow stars Chrissy Teigen and Lizzo.

Ariana paired the tulle frock with custom Louis Vuitton shoes that had a grip on the bottom, adding matching hued gloves with her signature high ponytail.

The blonde beauty sported cat eye makeup with pink and champagne hued eyeshadow, peach blush and glossy rose lipstick.

The thank u, next singer later swapped out her dress for another eye-catching look – this time a gray ball skirt with a crystal-encrusted charcoal crop top.

Ariana wore the same gloves and hairstyle, but changed out her diamond studs for drop earrings to complete her dazzling look.

Chrissy looked lovely in a low-cut orange Yanina Spring 2019 couture gown that featured three-dimensional statement sleeves; the frock’s neckline plunged all the way down to her waist with a ruffle in the center of her torso.

The bright citrus number, which had a pleated skirt, showcased her toned legs as well with a hip-high thigh-slit.

The model, 34, had several diamond rings as well as statement earrings, adding a tangerine hued clutch and strappy gold heels.

Chrissy rounded out her glamorous look with center parted locks with cascading curls; she painted her pout pink with shimmering highlighter on her cheekbones.

The cookbook author arrived to the awards show with her husband John Legend, 41; he looked handsome in an Alexander McQueen Spring 2020 look.

Lizzo arrived in a silver and white Atelier Versace dress with a faux fur stole and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry; The Good As Hell singer flaunted her cleavage in the eye-catching look – which had Swarovski crystals embroidered on it – as she struck a fashionable pose on the red carpet.

Lizzo, 31, has the number eight on each of her nails – a nod to her eight Grammy nominations; she had individual stones on each fingertip as well.

Her stylist, Marko Monroe, said the inspiration was ‘iconic status,’ adding: ‘I was thinking about the powerful, iconic women who have come before her, and the imagery they’ve relayed when it comes to glamour – of course, with a little Lizzo twist. If you’re a pop culture history lover, you’ll understand the influences,’ according to Page Six.

The Jonas Brothers arrived to the Grammy Awards with their significant others; the brothers all wore Ermenegildo Zegna XXX looks.

Nick Jonas, who looked dapper in a copper suit and shirt, posed up a storm with his beautiful wife Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka, 37, was an absolute vision in a Ralph and Russo Spring 2018 couture gown with hand-painted peonies; the low-cut dress featured an incredibly low v-neck that revealed her belly button piercing.

Nick’s brother Joe Jonas, 30, chose a patterned bomber jacket and slacks with a black turtleneck; the artist arrived with wife Sophie Turner, 23.

The Game Of Thrones Actress showcased her legs in a Louis Vuitton spring 2020 mini dress; the number had a pink, white and gold pattern across the torso with a high-neckline.

The blonde star hit the carpet in patent black cut-out boots with dark crimson lipstick and sleek tresses.

Kevin Jonas, 32, wore a brown and black bird patterned jacket with a gold top and black trousers; his wife of 10 years, Danielle, cut a lovely figure in a sheer silver strapless J’Aton Couture gown with hoop earrings and sky-high heels.

Gwen Stefani, 50, chose a strapless white Dolce & Gabbana mini dress that featured silver embellishments; the No Doubt front women styled the number with mesh tights and white thigh-high boots.

Gwen posed on the red carpet with her boyfriend of four years Blake Shelton, 43, looked handsome in an all-black suit; the lovebirds performed their duet Nobody But You at the Grammy awards.

Dua Lipa, 24, donned a bustier-style white top with a satin maxi skirt – both by Alexander Wang; the Don’t Start Now singer gave off 2000 vibes with blue eyeshadow, a choker and eye-catching hairstyle.

Billie Eilish arrived in all Gucci – from her green and black suit to her face mask to her sunglasses, shoes, gloves and nails; The Ocean Eyes singer, 18, added Gucci logo hoop earrings and styled her coordinating green and black hair loose around her.

Bebe Rexha flaunted her cleavage in a Christian Cowan black suit with a silver mesh turtleneck top; the look was inspired by the Pre-Fall 2019 line.

Maggie Rogers donned a black and gold embroidered gown from Chanel’s Pre-Fall 2014 with accessories also from the high end designer.

The late Nipsey Hussle’s partner Lauren London looked beautiful in a shimmering black embellished tuxedo by Pamella Roland from the Fall 2019 collection.

Cyndi Lauper and Bonnie Raitt also chose black, opting for trousers; Kelly Osbourne, who hit the carpet with her dad rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, sported a jumpsuit with an embellished jacket.

Saweetie, who became a household name with her catchy hit My Type, flaunted cleavage in a Moschino by Jeremy Scott Pre-Fall 2020 embellished gown.

The one-shoulder gown had ruching along one hip with large diamond earrings and rings; her mauve nails also had crystals encrusted on them.

Too Little, Too Late singer JoJo looked stunning in a charcoal silver strapless gown with ruching along the waistline; the number had a crystal accent along the thigh-slit, which perfectly matched her heels.

Lana Del Rey looked like a retro goddess in her silver fringed gown, adding sixties inspired cat eye makeup and a chic updo; the beauty, 34, was snapped kissing her boyfriend Sean Larkin, 46, on the red carpet.

Heidi Klum made the red carpet her runway in her Dundas Pre-Fall 2020 embellished gown; the cleavage-revealing dress had a plunging neckline and a sheer fabric.

Heidi, 46, added diamond jewels with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and left her fringed tresses loose around her; She arrived with her husband Tom Kaulitz, 30, and his twin Bill; Tom and Bill are part of the band Tokio Hotel.