Grammy Awards worst-dressed

The Grammy Awards bring out the best talents in the music industry – however, without fail, the glittering ceremony also brings out the very worst in fashion.

And this year’s event brought out some of the weirdest and wackiest red carpet styles yet, with singer-songwriter Ricky Rebel leading the list of worst-dressed guests in a bizarre red lace ensemble that he proceeded to take off while posing for photographers.

In a look that was reminiscent of the flamboyant styles once modeled by Lady Gaga, Rebel arrived on the red carpet shrouded by a large lace umbrella complete with a huge veil, before lifting it up to reveal bottomless pleather chaps and a red high-necked shirt that looked as though it had been put through a shredder.

He then turned around to flash the back of the look to stunned viewers, revealing his bare butt cheeks, on which the outspoken Trump supporter had written: ‘Impeach this.’

However Rebel was not the only person to bare a bit too much on the red carpet at this year’s awards.

Singer Tove Lo wore a seemingly demure grey suit with a very low neckline that showed off a rather tacky pink silk bra complete with a ruffled trim.

Then there was her diamante-style jewelry, which did little to increase the classiness of the incredible tacky look.

Meanwhile FKA Twigs wore an incredibly gothic dress that had a thigh-high split and a bizarre hood addition, as well as tacky lace that covered her chest and exposed leg.

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio made a rare sartorial misstep in an unflattering black-and-white look; what might have been a pretty, but casual, white romper was shrouded with a black sack-like overlay that covered just one side of her body.

Many of the attendees at this year’s award ceremony opted for what looked more like costumes than couture outfits, with Tyler the Creator arriving in a pink bellboy outfit, complete with a packed suitcase that he then proceeded to open up for the photographers on the red carpet.

Meanwhile Lil Nas X went way out there with a bright pink cowboy suit that not only clashed with the carpet but was quite painful to look at; the head-to-toe Versace ensemble featured a cropped studded jacket, matching chaps and a bold pink hat.