Gran saves time and money by letting badgers and foxes lick her pans clean overnight.

Gran saves money by letting badgers and foxes lick her pans clean overnight.

A GRANDMA is letting foxes and badgers lick the stubborn stains off her dirty pots and pans overnight.

Hilary Wright, 73, says she was tired of struggling to keep her cookware gleaming until she came up with the idea.

It occurred to her after she left some old pans in her garden and noticed how clean they were as a result of visits from woodland creatures.

“They always come back in pristine condition,” Hilary, a gran of five from Bath, said.

She claims that after a quick rinse with soap, even her three sons are happy to eat from the kitchen kit.

“Tougher stains sometimes take a few nights to come out — but it beats having to throw dishes away,” Hilary told The Sun.