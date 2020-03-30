Grand bazaar in NW China’s Xinjiang regains vitality as epidemic wanes

As the situation of epidemic prevention and control is improving, the International Grand Bazaar in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has mostly restored its usual hustle and bustle.

As a key sightseeing and shopping destination in Xinjiang, the bazaar is frequented by tourists as well as locals. It reopened most of its sections on March 10 after being suspended due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Precautions are still in place. Tourists entering the scenic area have their body temperature checked, wear masks and maintain a distance of 1.5 meters from each other. Public areas are disinfected regularly.