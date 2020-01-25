Grand Slam, Australian Open Men’s Singles Seeds Progress

Jan 22 (OPTA) – Seeds Progress from the Grand Slam, Australian Open Men’s Singles matches on Tuesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Rafael Nadal (ESP) 2nd to play Federico Delbonis (ARG) (start 00:00) 1st won Hugo Dellien (BOL) 6-2 6-3 6-0 2 Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2nd to play Tatsuma Ito (JPN) (start 04:00) 1st won Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6(5) 6-2 2-6 6-1 3 Roger Federer (SUI) 2nd to play Filip Krajinovic (SRB) (start 10:00) 1st won Steve Johnson (USA) 6-3 6-2 6-2 4 Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2nd to play Pedro Martinez (ESP) (start 00:00) 1st won Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-2 5 Dominic Thiem (AUT) 2nd to play Alex Bolt (AUS) (start 00:00) 1st won Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-3 7-5 6-2 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 2nd to play Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) (start 04:00) 1st won Salvatore Caruso (ITA) 6-0 6-2 6-3 7 Alexander Zverev (GER) 2nd to play Egor Gerasimov (BLR) (start 00:00) 1st won Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6-4 7-6(4) 6-3 8 Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2nd to play Tennys Sandgren (USA) (start 04:00) 1st won Andrew Harris (AUS) 6-3 6-1 6-3 9 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2nd to play Michael Mmoh (USA) (start 06:30) 1st won Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-2 6-2 7-5 10 Gael Monfils (FRA) 2nd to play Ivo Karlovic (CRO) (start 00:00) 1st won Yen-Hsun Lu (TPE) 6-1 6-4 6-2 11 David Goffin (BEL) 2nd to play Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) (start 00:00) 1st won Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 6-4 6-3 6-1 12 Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2nd to play Jordan Thompson (AUS) (start 08:00) 1st won Reilly Opelka (USA) 3-6 6-7(3) 6-4 6-3 7-6(5) 13 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 1st lost Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 6-3 6-7(7) 6-1 7-6(3) 14 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2nd to play Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (start 04:00) (ESP) 1st won Lloyd Harris (RSA) 6-4 6-2 6-2 15 Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 2nd to play Andreas Seppi (ITA) (start 00:00) 1st won Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 7-5 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 16 Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2nd to play Mikael Ymer (SWE) (start 00:00) 1st won Mario Vilella Martinez (ESP) 4-6 6-4 7-6(4) 6-3 17 Andrey Rublev (RUS) 2nd to play Yuichi Sugita (JPN) (start 00:00) 1st won Christopher OConnell (AUS) 6-3 0-6 6-4 7-6(5) 18 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2nd to play Tommy Paul (USA) (start 04:00) 1st won Juan Ignacio Londero (ARG) 4-6 6-2 6-0 6-4 19 John Isner (USA) 2nd to play Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) (start 00:00) 1st won Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-7(5) 7-6(4) 7-6(7) 7-6(5) 20 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 1st lost Ernests Gulbis (LAT) 7-5 4-6 7-6(4) 6-4 21 Benoit Paire (FRA) 2nd to play Marin Cilic (CRO) (start 04:00) 1st won Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (GER) 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-7(2) 6-0 22 Guido Pella (ARG) 2nd to play Gregoire Barrere (FRA) (start 02:00) 1st won John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 6-3 7-5 6-4 23 Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2nd to play Gilles Simon (FRA) (start 00:00) 1st won Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-2 7-6(3) 7-6(1) 24 Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 2nd to play Marc Polmans (AUS) (start 06:30) 1st won Kyle Edmund (GBR) 7-6(7) 6-3 7-6(4) 25 Borna Coric (CRO) 1st lost Sam Querrey (USA) 6-3 6-4 6-4 26 Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 2nd to play Fernando Verdasco (ESP) (start 00:00) 1st won Soon Woo Kwon (KOR) 6-7(5) 6-4 7-5 3-6 6-3 27 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2nd to play Peter Gojowczyk (GER) (start 00:00) 1st won Jozef Kovalik (SVK) 6-4 3-6 6-1 7-6(2) 28 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 1st lost Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-7(5) 6-2 6-1 0-0 (Retired) 29 Taylor Fritz (USA) 2nd to play Kevin Anderson (RSA) (start 00:00) 1st won Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 6-3 6-3 6-3 30 Daniel Evans (GBR) 2nd to play Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) (start 02:00) 1st won Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 3-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-3 31 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2nd to play John Millman (AUS) (start 06:30) 1st won Dennis Novak (AUT) 6-7(4) 1-6 6-2 6-3 6-4 32 Milos Raonic (CAN) 2nd to play Cristian Garin (CHI) (start 04:30) 1st won Lorenzo Giustino (ITA) 6-2 6-1 6-3 (Note : all times are GMT)