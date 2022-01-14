Grandma’s diary entries from the Clydebank Blitz are shared by a Glasgow Central tour guide.

A tour guide from Glasgow Central shares his grandmother’s diary entries from the Clydebank Blitz.

Paul Lyons, a tour guide at Glasgow Central Station who also starred in the BBC Scotland documentary Inside Central Station, shared some pages from his grandmother’s diary with his Twitter followers.

The incredible historical family document sparked a flurry of responses from others, including Paul, who shared their own family’s experience of the Luftwaffe bombing raids, which were one of the most devastating attacks in Scotland during WWII.

During WWII, Paul’s grandmother worked at Singer’s Sewing Clydebank Factory, which produced munitions, aircraft parts, and equipment for the war effort.

“From my granny Lyons diary, her experience of the Clydebank blitz,” he wrote in a tweet.

“I remember how much fun we had going to work that night on night-shift,” his grandmother wrote.

A few of us girls would go in and out of all the shops on Kilbowie Road, tormenting the majority of them while having a good laugh.

“When we arrived at the factory that night, the night shift manager informed us that there would be a red or green light coming through later; we laughed and said we were tired of hearing the sirens.”

Paul’s grandmother continues by describing how the factory was severely damaged during one of the bombing raids on the nights of March 13 and 14, 1941.

“My whole body shook, all the glass windows in the “L and mines” were blown out in a split second, incendiary bombs were raining down, we were struck dumb, we didn’t know what to do,” she wrote.

“With nowhere to go for safety, five girls and two men sat in a small office.”

Helen Magor, Duntocher, Lizzie Duffy, Clydebank, Cathie Dunlop RIP, Patsy Dunlop RIP, and myself were among the girls.

“We imagined the entire night to be a nightmare.

We emerged the next morning.

