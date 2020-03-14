Granville ready to game manage for Cowboys

Jake Granville admits he needs to stand up and be a better game manager for North Queensland in 2020 as they bid to return to the finals for the first time in three years.

The Cowboys will kick off their season against Brisbane on Friday night at their new home stadium in Townsville, with a bumper crowd expected.

Now one of the veterans of the club at age 31, Granville was at one stage one of the NRL’s best hookers when he helped the Cowboys to two grand finals in three years.

But he concedes he needs to take on more responsibility in his game in 2020, after a disappointing two seasons out of the finals.

“We probably haven’t had our best few years and I thought I could have helped out in that area,” Granville told AAP.

“I feel like I could probably help out in the game management area, I have probably been a bit poor in that area.

“I have been concentrating on that area of the game and helping out with our halves.”

One thing likely to work in Granville’s favour is the hope of more stability in the halves in 2020.

Michael Morgan is back to full fitness, while Scott Drinkwater will look to make the No.6 jersey his own after beating out Jake Clifford for the role.

The Cowboys used six separate halves combinations in 2019, including forward John Asiata playing there for almost half the season.

Valentine Holmes’ arrival should also provide further stability in the spine, while recruit Reece Robson will give the Cowboys’ a more reliable dummy-half option off the bench.

“If we can keep the same squad out there it’s a big thing … That helps any footy club,” Granville said.