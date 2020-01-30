Graphic designer, 29, recreates icons of history… as they would look today 

Ever wondered what Mona Lisa would look like if she was around today? Or how about Henry VIII?

After spending hours researching portraits and statues of famous historical figures, graphic designer Becca Saladin has painstakingly recreated them to give them a makeover for the 21st century.

Becca, 29, from Dallas, Texas, started the project last February and has seen it grow quickly in popularity. Her Instagram account, Royalty Now, has 40,000 followers.

‘My purpose really is to keep people’s passion for history alive and show them that humans from the past faced the same struggles and triumphs we do today,’ says Becca.

‘A lot of people reach out just to say how interesting they find it and how it makes history feel closer to them, which is exactly my goal.’

Becca uses photo manipulation and digital painting techniques to create her modern-day portraits, first finding similar-looking stock images before adding the face of the historical figure.

She said: ‘It’s easy when I have a realistic portrait to work from, such as Henry VIII, or others that clearly show the original hair and eye colour. Contemporary descriptions also help.

‘The challenge is in the portrait busts that I create — Julius Caesar, for example.

As this selection shows, the results are bewitching and fun in equal measure…