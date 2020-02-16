Grave fears for driver of a 4WD spotted in floods

A desperate search is under way for a motorist who was pictured driving through a fast-flowing weir in torrential rain.

A Toyota Land cruiser was captured on a security camera heading across the flooded road at Audley Weir in Sydney’s Royal National Park at 5.38pm on Sunday.

The raging water was so high that it reached the car’s side windows.

It is not known if the car or driver made it safely to the other side.

The NSW State Emergency Service uploaded the photo to Facebook on Tuesday in a desperate bid to track down the driver.

Officials said they wanted to know if the driver was safe.

The post read: ‘Okay, so we need your help please! On Sunday afternoon a 4WD was spotted entering a flooded Audley Weir.

‘We have exhausted every avenue to make sure the person in this photo is ok!

‘We have no intention of trying to get whoever this is in trouble, we just want to know that they are ok and got out alive!

‘If this is you, or you know who this is please get in touch to let us know.

‘The water was 2m deep per the flood gauge when this, and other images where taken.

‘For everyone else, PLEASE DON’T DRIVE THROUGH FLOODWATER’.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted NSW Police for comment.