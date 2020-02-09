Graziers weighing NSW bushfire legal case

Bushfire-ravaged farmers are considering launching legal action against the NSW government while demanding an overhaul of hazard reduction policies.

Lawyer Peter Jackson is representing a group of six landholders in northern NSW who were affected by the Bees Nest bushfire that ripped through the Guy Fawkes River National Park near Armidale in August and September.

When damage to fence lines and the loss of stock was tallied up, the group may have suffered a combined loss of more than $5 million, Mr Jackson said.

The farmers have banded together and are considering a class action bid for compensation from the NSW government.

“We are preparing as if we are going to court. But the more important thing is to talk with a solid mediator to thresh out the issues that concern people,” Mr Jackson told AAP.

The group is also urging the NSW government to change land management policies within national parks.

“They want a change in how national parks are managed,” Mr Jackson said.

“Not only hazard reduction – which is absolutely necessary – but other ways of dealing with fuel loads.

“One of the things that has been raised is the idea of allowing graziers to put cattle in the parks as they used to.”

A spokesman for the NSW environment department said the government could not comment because “this is now a legal matter”.