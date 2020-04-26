 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Great Britain: Minority corona cases

By Denis Bedoya on April 26, 2020

WWhenever photos of doctors, nurses and nurses in the UK who died of Covid-19 are published, one thing is striking: they are rarely white. Among the first ten deceased NHS doctors, none was without a migrant background. The ministerial minister responsible for local government, Robert Jenrick, said recently that the ethnic minorities in the United Kingdom would also be “disproportionately affected” by the virus beyond NHS workers.

How is it that the black, Asian and minority ethnic group (black, Asian and other ethnic minorities) officially known as “Bame” is apparently so much more at risk? The British government is also wondering. She has announced that she will investigate the phenomenon and has commissioned a staff in the NHS “Public Health England” authority to illuminate the facts and background.

Ethnic origin on the death certificate

The BBC reported last weekend that it had begun to record the ethnic origin of the Corona victims on death certificates. A higher infection rate and higher death rates can not only be found among infected doctors, nurses and nurses, but – weakened – in all patients who are assigned to the “Bame” group.

The Intensive Care National Audit and Research Center found that 34 percent of Covid 19 patients treated in intensive care units had a “bame” background. The proportion of “Bames” in the total population is only 14 percent.

Politicians, scientists and doctors draw attention to various facets of the puzzle. For one thing, the NHS employs a disproportionately large number of employees with a migration background. More than 20 percent of the nurses and even 44 percent of all NHS doctors belong to the “bame community”, which indicates an integration success. But that only explains part of the higher numbers.

Some see doctors, nurses and nurses as victims of hidden or even open racism. Because of fear, many doctors from this population group tend to tend not to complain and are silent, for example, if they are not properly equipped with protective clothing. Ethnic minority NHS workers are also more likely to be “deployed at the front,” wrote Omar Khan, director of the Runnymed Trust’s Equality Trust, this week.

Discrimination or “cultural differences”

“We know that ethnic minorities are promoted less often and are more often punished, which affects their salary, but also their areas of application, which are less desirable and involve higher risks.” Khan summarized his observations in clear terms: “It is Discrimination in the workplace, which puts ethnic minorities at greater risk of developing Covid-19. ”However, other theories are also circulating.

Professor Kamlesh Khunti, a specialist in diabetes and heart disease, recently pointed out that “cultural” differences should not be underestimated. Many immigrants from Asia, Africa or the Caribbean lived in large families, “which makes social distancing and self-isolation difficult,” he said.

His colleague, Professor Nishi Chaturvedi, explained that diseases that favor the disease on Covid-19 and at the same time make recovery difficult “occur many times more frequently among people of South Asian and Afro-Caribbean origin”. Diabetes, strokes and heart attacks were observed above average in the Bame group, especially among younger people, which has not been scientifically explained so far.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also sees this in a social and economic context. It is an “uncomfortable truth”, he recently wrote in the “Guardian”, that people with a migration background tend to live in confined living spaces, are in precarious jobs and “do not have the luxury of working safely from home”. Living in poverty makes people more susceptible to disease, which is why it is not surprising that members of the Bame community “are more likely to get the virus and, it seems, to die”.

Khan’s argument seems to be supported by statistics. According to this, two thirds of all Corona hotspots are located in areas where a particularly large number of immigrants live.

Muslims less affected

But the statistics are only rough. Former chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, Trevor Phillips, made an interesting differentiation earlier this week: where there are above average numbers of people whose roots are in Pakistan and Bangladesh, infections are rare. Together with demographer Richard Webber, he found that Islamic immigration centers such as Luton, Rotherham or Bradford are affected below average.

This is particularly evident in the Tower Hamlets district of London, which protrudes like an island from the southeast of the capital. In the socially weak district, where more than thirty percent of Muslims of South Asian origin live, 548 cases have recently been registered. In neighboring Newham it was 859 at the same time and 1,075 in Southwark.

Phillips comes up with two explanations for this. On the one hand, believing Muslims are used to washing their hands several times a day and did not have to get used to it first. On the other hand, protect Muslims that many, especially women, do not work. Forty percent of Muslim immigrants are “economically inactive” and therefore live in isolation anyway, Phillips wrote in the “Times”.

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

