Great Britain: Minority corona cases

WWhenever photos of doctors, nurses and nurses in the UK who died of Covid-19 are published, one thing is striking: they are rarely white. Among the first ten deceased NHS doctors, none was without a migrant background. The ministerial minister responsible for local government, Robert Jenrick, said recently that the ethnic minorities in the United Kingdom would also be “disproportionately affected” by the virus beyond NHS workers.

How is it that the black, Asian and minority ethnic group (black, Asian and other ethnic minorities) officially known as “Bame” is apparently so much more at risk? The British government is also wondering. She has announced that she will investigate the phenomenon and has commissioned a staff in the NHS “Public Health England” authority to illuminate the facts and background.

Ethnic origin on the death certificate

The BBC reported last weekend that it had begun to record the ethnic origin of the Corona victims on death certificates. A higher infection rate and higher death rates can not only be found among infected doctors, nurses and nurses, but – weakened – in all patients who are assigned to the “Bame” group.

The Intensive Care National Audit and Research Center found that 34 percent of Covid 19 patients treated in intensive care units had a “bame” background. The proportion of “Bames” in the total population is only 14 percent.

Politicians, scientists and doctors draw attention to various facets of the puzzle. For one thing, the NHS employs a disproportionately large number of employees with a migration background. More than 20 percent of the nurses and even 44 percent of all NHS doctors belong to the “bame community”, which indicates an integration success. But that only explains part of the higher numbers.

Some see doctors, nurses and nurses as victims of hidden or even open racism. Because of fear, many doctors from this population group tend to tend not to complain and are silent, for example, if they are not properly equipped with protective clothing. Ethnic minority NHS workers are also more likely to be “deployed at the front,” wrote Omar Khan, director of the Runnymed Trust’s Equality Trust, this week.

Discrimination or “cultural differences”

“We know that ethnic minorities are promoted less often and are more often punished, which affects their salary, but also their areas of application, which are less desirable and involve higher risks.” Khan summarized his observations in clear terms: “It is Discrimination in the workplace, which puts ethnic minorities at greater risk of developing Covid-19. ”However, other theories are also circulating.

Professor Kamlesh Khunti, a specialist in diabetes and heart disease, recently pointed out that “cultural” differences should not be underestimated. Many immigrants from Asia, Africa or the Caribbean lived in large families, “which makes social distancing and self-isolation difficult,” he said.