Greece dismisses reports on death of migrant by Greek army fire on border with Turkey

ATHENS, March 3 (Xinhua) — Greek government dismissed media reports that a migrant was fatally shot by Greek army forces on Monday on the land border with Turkey.

“No shots have been fired by Greek border forces against any individuals attempting to enter Greece illegally,” government spokesperson Stelios Petsas tweeted on Monday evening.

Earlier, Turkish TRT broadcaster reported that a migrant named Ahmed Abu Emad was killed when he was attempting to sneak into Greece from the Ipsala border gate in Turkey’s northwestern province of Edirne.

In the past days, Greek police and army forces have been strengthened on the border as tens of thousands refugees and migrants have gathered seeking to cross into Europe.

On Friday, Greek authorities closed the customs post on the border with Turkey at Kastanies, Evros whereas police used tear gas to disperse the crowd in the early hours of Saturday when groups of migrants attempted to cross the border, according to AMNA.