Greece, Greek Cypriot adm empty-handed from EU meeting

BRUSSELS

A call by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration to condemn Turkey over recent actions in the Eastern Mediterranean were left hanging by EU member states on Friday.

The call did not receive support from many members, especially Germany, and by the EU administration during an extraordinary video conference meeting of foreign ministers, according to EU diplomatic sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In a tweet he posted after the meeting, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said: “Eastern Med: Full solidarity w/ Greece&Cyprus; calling Turkey for immediate deescalation and reengaging in dialogue.”

As the EU foreign ministers meeting was held via video conference, it was considered unofficial and there is no joint decision at the end of the meeting.

However, ministers may instruct their working groups to prepare the results of the meeting.

Eastern Mediterranean

Earlier this week, Turkey resumed energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean region after Greece and Egypt signed a controversial maritime delimitation deal.

The agreement came only a week after Ankara said it would postpone its oil and gas exploration as a goodwill gesture.

But after declaring the Greek-Egyptian deal “null and void,” Turkey authorized the Oruc Reis seismic research vessel to continue its activities in an area within the country’s continental shelf.

The ship will continue the two-week mission until Aug. 23 along with the Cengiz Han and Ataman.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the only solution to the dispute was through dialogue and negotiation and urged Athens to respect Turkey’s rights.

Turkey has consistently opposed Greece’s efforts to declare an exclusive economic zone based on small islands near Turkish shores, violating the interests of Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean.

* Writing by Sena Guler